Gas explosion claims three lives in Abeokuta

Three persons lost their lives to a gas explosion, on Wednesday afternoon, at the Oke-Egunya area of Abeokuta.

It was gathered that there was a fire attraction when a technician was working on a faulty refrigerator and there was an explosion in the process.

The victims were said to have been trapped by the fire and burnt to death.

The State Director of Fire Service, Engr Fatai Adefala, confirmed the incident, saying his men raced to the scene upon receiving the information.

“We received a distress call at 3:15 pm at Oke-Igbore. We learnt it was a spark of fire. On getting there, we discovered it was a gas explosion.

“What really happened was that they were cooking outside with fire and unfortunately the gas exploded. They were trying to top the gas in the fridge, in the process, it exploded.

“Three lives were lost, one infant was among them. For now, the bodies are still lying there. You know it was those who are living in that house that were affected. It is an ancient building.

“Our men are still at the incident including other agencies, the Police, DSS and others,” Adefala said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Gas explosion claims three lives in Abeokuta

Gas explosion claims three lives in Abeokuta