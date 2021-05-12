Imo gov sacks 20 commissioners, retains eight

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has dissolved his 28-member cabinet, during which he fired 20 of the commissioners and retained eight commissioners.

This is the first time the governor will be tampering with the composition of the state executive council since assuming office on January 15, 2020.

The Governor who announced the dissolution at the end of the usual weekly Executive Council meeting on Wednesday said the essence is to “rejig and re-energise the system for maximum productivity.

Uzodimma, however, retained eight of the commissioners such as Commissioner for Finance, Science and Technology, Health, Works, Information, Youths and Sports, Women Affairs and Tourism.

Governor Uzodimma thanked the affected former commissioners and assured them that they would still be found relevant in other areas if eventually, they did not make the new cabinet he said would soon reconstitute.

A press statement issued in Owerri by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the governor, Oguwike Nwachukwu, said that the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Mbadiwe Emelumba, briefed newsmen on the development.

The Commissioner, according to the statement, was flanked by Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr Nnamdi Anyaehie, and the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the governor during the briefing.

He added that the Governor took the decision to fast track governance in line with the mission of the government which is to serve the people well.

