Insecurity: Imo NSCDC loses 3 officers as four suspected pipeline vandals arrested

The Imo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has disclosed that three officers of the command lost their lives in the course of insecurity in the state.

The state Commandant, Michael Ogar, disclosed this while interacting with newsmen on Wednesday in his office.

He regretted that one of the deceased officers was on anti bunkering duty when he met his death, while the other two lost their lives by stray bullets as a result of insecurity in the state.

The Commandant gave the assurance of full compensation for the families of the deceased in line with NSCDC’s memorandum of operation.

He also assured Imo residents that the Command would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents.

The NSCDC boss also disclosed that the security personnel of the command intercepted a truck ladened with crude oil.

According to him four suspected pipeline vandals conveying the truck were arrested along Okigwe axis of the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway at about 10 pm Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Ogar added that his officers on duty confirmed that the suspects who initially claimed to be moving from Umuahia to Okigwe, were actually conveying the 4,000 litres of crude oil to Kano from Port Harcourt.

He expressed the commitment of the NSCDC to training, retraining and welfare of its men and officers for optimal output.

“We are committed to training, retraining and welfare of our men and officers and we assure Imo residents that there will be fewer security challenges and more humane corps,” he said.

Ogar however called on residents of the state to avail the Command of information on the whereabouts of vandals, while urging them to go about their lawful activities without fear of harassment.

He said that the major challenge of the Command was information gathering from residents of the state, adding that if the necessary information is made available to them, everyone would enjoy peace as they go about their lawful duties without any fear.

