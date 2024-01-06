Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), has commissioned Remodeled Government Lodge and three roads network in Akwanga LGA of Nasarawa.

Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano while commissioning the projects commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for embarking on the laudable projects.

He said that the projects would improve the standard of living of the people of the area and the State at large and called on citizens to give him more support.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State said that his administration has initiated the project to boost the socio-economic activities and improve the well-being of the people of Akwanga and the State at large.

He said that his administration had embarked on projects that have a direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

The three roads commissioned are Dankanzo Link, Baba Alago Street, and Central Mosque Road, all in Akwanga LGA.

The event had in attendance the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Rt.Hon. Danladi Jatau, Sen. Tanko Almakura, State Chief Judge, Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu among others.

