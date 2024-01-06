Information and communication technology, Hammad Technology, and consultancy services have planned to provide training and capacity building to over 20,000 disabled persons and civil servants in Zamfara.

Speaking today shortly after the end-of-year summit held in Gusau, Zamfara state capital, the Chief executive officer of the company Aminu Ahmad Aminu disclosed that the motive behind the summit was to interact with relevant stakeholders and partners.

“We organized an end of the year summit on our personnel, clients, and other relevant partners at Taula Arena to evaluate, and access the performances of the company during its last year’s operations and equally unveil it’s strategic plans for the year 2024”.

Aminu Ahmad disclosed, Hammad Technology and Consultancy is an indigenous and registered added that

the operations of the company last year were not without some hitches but, they’ve succeeded in establishing a solid and formidable ground to enable the firm consolidate on the positive gains by continuously rendering Superb ICT consultancy services to its clients in Zamfara state and beyond.

He further revealed that the company had achieved a lot last year and plans to execute more laudable projects in 2024, a notable of them is the capacity building targeting 1000 civil servants mostly from Zamfara.

“We planned Training of 20,000 people with disability. Introduction of Siwes placement for secondary school students in addition to launching of Hammad technology online platform”.

The company commended the encouraging efforts by the Zamfara State Government, the NGOs, and other partners for their support and pledged to maintain the existing cordial relationship in the year 2024.

