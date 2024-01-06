The member of the House of Representatives representing Darazo /Ganjuwa Federal Constituency in Bauchi, Mansur Manu Soro has gifted the sum of N32.9m to PDP leaders across the constituency.

The gesture is in appreciation of the efforts of the party officials and leaders in Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency during the 2023 general elections as well as their continued support to the party and himself.

The beneficiaries are the local government and ward party executives, stakeholders and campaign team members in Darazo and Ganjuwa LGAs of the State.

Also included in the largesse are leaders of the women and youths wings of the PDP at all levels as well as MMS Campaign Coordinators during the 2023 Electioneering campaigns.

The breakdown of the beneficiaries indicated that 23 Coordinators got N300,000 each totaling the sum of N6,900,000 just as 23 Women leaders also got N300,000 each amounting to the sum of N6,900,000 while other Party Officials got the sum of N19.1m.

It could be recalled that Rep. Mansur Manu Soro sometime in April 2023 gave out the sum of N7.5 to all the PDP leadership and stakeholders in the Federal Constituency immediately after the results of the elections were announced.

Mansur Manu Soro assured that he will continue to see the PDP in the Federal Constituency wax even stronger and expand until Darazo/Ganjuwa becomes the epicenter of the PDP in Bauchi state.

He then urged the members of the party and other supporters to remain law abiding and supportive of the PDP-led administration in the state under the leadership of the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir as contained in a statement by Aleeyu Darazo, DG, MMS Media.

