Games to play during the lockdown

Online gambling games with Paddy Power are a great way to pass the time during our current state of lockdown, and perhaps even earn yourself a bit of spare cash! No matter what kind of thing you’re into, good old Paddy will have the perfect slot for you! Read on to find out more about some of our favourites.

Honey HoneyHoney

Three times as sweet as your favourite jar of honey, this slot satisfies any and all cravings. Gameplay starts at a respectable 0.20 coins, and you can end up walking away with a stunning jackpot worth over 250x your bet.

Set across five reels and 20 paylines, this game is filled to the brim with exciting and lucrative symbols. Amongst the woodland clearing and sounds of nature, you are sure to find the following icons: card symbols dripping with honey, a flurry of spring flowers, tempting jars of honey, the game’s own logo, a buzzing beehive – acting as the bonus symbol – and, of course, the queen honeybee herself, using her prowess to be both the wild and the jackpot symbol for the game.

There are also up to nine special features to be explored in this slot. By rolling in three or more bonus symbols, or selecting the luckiest bee, you can find yourself rewarded with free spins, win streaks, super symbols, guaranteed five-of-a-kind payouts, and much more!

Bar-X

You’ve had the sweet, now it’s time for the sour. Combing the old school slot tropes that we know and love with modern day gaming technology, Bar-X is definitely one for the risk-takers out there, who also love a strong taste of nostalgia!

More specifically identified as an online fruit machine, this game stays true to the classic X, O and Bar set-up, set across only three reels, as it used to be done on the original slot machines. Gameplay starts at an inclusive 0.10 credits, meaning everyone can have a bash at the grand prize – topping over 1,000 credits. As well as traditional symbols, the 3D interface is both retro and quirky, with flashing bet, hold and nudge buttons.

Sticking true to the classics, there are no fancy features to be seen in Bar-X. However, you do get the chance to hold and nudge different symbols, almost simulating the days when you’d be slipping a few coins into a one-arm bandit in order to get your fix of Slots.

Bonanza

On a quest for treasure as you mine throughout the bountiful forest, Bonanza offers a lot more than just aesthetically pleasing foliage. Across the six reels, there are many symbols to look out for such as: the gold scatter symbol – offering out sets of free spins, sizzling sticks of dynamite – acting as the wild and replacing other icons, brightly coloured gems – offering the highest payouts, the valuable round stone jewel – offering out 50x your wager when you roll in six of these, and finally, playing cards, which make up the rest of the spots on the reels.

In this game, there are incredible 117,649 ways to win, as new symbols are continuously rolled in. A winning line will also trigger a win multiplier that progresses every time the new symbols land. Four scatter symbols will amount to free spins, as well as resulting in additional bonus games!