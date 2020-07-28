Buhari felicitates ex-PDP chairman, Nwodo at 70
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to former Governor of old Enugu State, Dr Emmanuel Okwesilieze Nwodo, on his 70th birthday, wishing him good health and strength as he continues to serve the nation.
A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja on Tuesday said the President joined family, friends and all political associates of the former governor, who was also National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in celebrating the milestone, heralded by many years of medical service, within and outside the nation, before participating actively in politics.
The statement said as Dr Nwodo turns 70, the President prayed that the Almighty God will continue to bless him, and his family.
