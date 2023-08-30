Former Nigerian Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has stated that he is not surprised by the recent military coup in Gabon and believes that more coups can be expected in Francophone countries in West and Central Africa.

Fani-Kayode made these comments on his social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter).

In his post, Fani-Kayode referred to his recent essay titled “Does Killing Nigerien Babies Bring Glory To Our Name?” where he warned about the increasing occurrence of coups in Francophone Africa due to factors like corruption, poverty, and a lack of democracy.

He expressed his lack of surprise over the coup in Gabon, stating that it was “frankly” to be expected and “prophetic.”

He also wondered whether the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) or the African Union would threaten to invade Gabon, as they have done in the past with other countries that have experienced coups.

He wrote, “I am not surprised that this has happened, and frankly, we should expect more coups in the Francophone countries of West and Central Africa for the reasons I stated in that essay.

“I wonder whether ECOWAS or the African Union will threaten to invade Gabon as well?”

Top army officers announced that they had seized power after the re-election of President Ali Bongo.

The officers said they were annulling the outcome of the election, which the opposition had rejected and described as “fraudulent.”

The coup in Gabon occurred on August 30, 2023, following the re-election of President Ali Bongo.

This event marks the latest in a series of military takeovers in Francophone African countries.





See the full tweet here:

BREAKING NEWS: Sadly another coup has taken place in Africa. This time it is in the nation of Gabon where President Ali Bongo (pictured below), who together with his late father Alhaj Bongo, had been in power for the last 53 years has been toppled and removed from office. It… pic.twitter.com/kvlJTZKQub — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 30, 2023

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…