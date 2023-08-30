“The organisation of the general elections of 26 August 2023 did not meet the conditions for a transparent, credible and inclusive ballot so much hoped for by the people of Gabon. Added to this is irresponsible and unpredictable governance, resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion, with the risk of leading the country into chaos.

“To this end [the elections] and the truncated results are cancelled. The borders are closed until further notice. All the institutions of the republic are dissolved: the government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council and the Gabonese Elections Centre.

“We call for calm and serenity from the public, the communities of sister countries settled in Gabon, and the Gabonese diaspora. We reaffirm our commitment to respecting Gabon’s commitments to the national and international community.

“People of Gabon, we are finally on the road to happiness. May God and the spirits of our ancestors bless Gabon. Honour and loyalty to our homeland.”

Soldiers were said to have appeared on Gabonese national television in Gabon to announce that they had taken power and deposed President Ali Bongo.

(BBC)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NAF Airstrikes hit illegal refineries, militants’ camps in Cross Rivers — Spokesperson

Several Airstrikes conducted by the Air component of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) have successfully destroyed three illegal refining sites in Rivers State and three militant/pirates camps in Cross River State, respectively...….…





Tinubu’s academic journey should baffle Nigerians — Atiku

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has raised fresh worries about the academic journey of President Bola Tinubu, which has no evidence of primary or secondary school qualifications, saying that all well-meaning Nigerians should be confused by it..……

Oil Theft: Fubara faults FG for awarding security surveillance to individual

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has faulted the Federal Government of Nigeria for awarding contracts for security/surveillance of oil pipelines to an individual or a few persons asserting that the development won’t help the fight against oil theft......…

HPV Types 16, 18 cause 70 per cent cervical cancer in women — WHO

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Human papillomavirus (HPV) types 16 and 18 cause at least 70 per cent of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions among women of childbearing age..……

FLICKERS: Obi, Atiku, Tinubu: Judgment day beckons

The Nigerian Presidential Election Petition Court has reserved its judgment. Apprehension and expectation are playing hide and seek in the air. Judgment Day is here. Theologians, writers and musicians have painted poignant colours of the judgment day….…

EDITORIAL: The Isese ban in Ilorin

ON the face of it, the Kwara State Police Command has shown prudence in warning traditional worshippers from across the country to stay away from Ilorin and desist from holding this year’s version of the annual Isese Day celebrations in the Kwara State capital...…