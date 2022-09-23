FUTMinna council appoints Prof Kuta as new VC

The governing council of the Federal University of Technology, (FUT) Minna has announced the appointment of Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta, a professor of microbiology as the 8th substantive vice-chancellor of the Institution.

Professor Kuta whose appointment was announced on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022 by the chairman of council, Prof. Olu Obafemi, NMON, was born on the 26th October 1972 at Kuta in Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

He attended Government Science Teachers College Wushishi, in Wushishi LGA of Niger State from 1981 to 1986, the Federal College of Education, Kontangora, from 1989 to 1993 before proceeding to the prestigious Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto in 1994 from where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BSc. Honours) in microbiology in 1998.

At the end of the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in the year 2000, he enrolled on a master of technology (MTech) degree programme in pharmaceutical microbiology at F.U.T Minna and he successfully completed the programme in 2004 with outstanding grades in all courses taken.

Thereafter in 2005, he was offered a teaching position as lecturer II in the Department of Microbiology at FUT, Minna from where he pursued a PhD research programme in medical microbiology at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, (ATBU)Bauchi, in Bauchi State which he completed in 2012.

He thereafter moved gradually through the academic ranks to the position of professor of microbiology in October 2018. Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta finally capped the attainment of the status of a full professor in FUTMinna on the 14th of April, 2021 when he delivered the 77th Inaugural lecture of the University titled “Knowing the Molecular Heterogeneity of Human Pathogenic Viruses: My Concern and Your Hope”.

A thoroughbred professional through and through, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta has a vast range of administrative and managerial experience within and outside the university system.





He has held varied executive positions in clubs, societies and local community associations in Niger State, and has served the university in various capacities, including membership in over 30 committees and as chair of over 10 of them.

He has also served as deputy dean of the School of Natural and Applied Sciences, deputy dean of the School of Life Sciences, deputy director, Academic Planning Unit of the university, Head of Department of Microbiology, director, Academic Planning Unit before he became the deputy vice-chancellor (Academic); a position he held before his appointment as vice-chancellor.

Prof. Kuta is well exposed internationally having attended a number of international conferences and published in reputable international Journals. He has supervised and mentored a wide array of MTech and PhD students to date. He has also demonstrated over the years, the ability to attract research grants and other resources to the university.

He is a member of some professional and civil society organisations including the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Biotechnology Society of Nigeria (BSN) and the Nigerian Society of Microbiology (NSM)

Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta who succeeds Professor Abdullahi Bala as vice-chancellor is expected to assume office officially effective from Saturday, the 3rd of December, 2022.

The appointment is for a single term of five years.