MSMEs to converge in Lagos for exhibition

Over one hundred Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, are expected to participate in the 2022 MSMEs fair to be held in Ipodo, Ikeja Lagos State next Monday, September 26, 2022.

The fair is organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN) and is the second in the series and it is expected to last five days. The fair has its theme, “Competing for Market”.

Described as one of the fastest growing MSME fairs in Lagos, this year’s MSMEs fair in Ipodo would afford exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their wares as well as enjoy business advisory services from SMEDAN on how to upscale their businesses.

The director-general of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN, Olawale Fasanya in a statement heralding the commencement of the MSMEs fair in Ipodo said that MSME fairs are veritable ground to promote made-in-Nigeria products.

He said that fairs such as the MSMEs fair in Ipodo were designed to provide opportunities for the exhibition of made-in-Nigeria goods by MSMEs. The fair he also said offers MSMEs a real-life platform to hook up to not only market opportunities but also to network with relevant agencies in the MSME ecosystem.

Fasanya noted that the agency has come to embrace the Ipodo fair because of the success recorded in the maiden edition. And we shall continue to support MSMEs as they are the backbones of any thriving economy.

The agency according to the director-general recently organised a successful opportunity fair in collaboration with the Edo State government in Benin City, adding that next week we shall also be organising another opportunity fair in Jos, all these are targeted at encouraging our MSMEs and boosting made-in-Nigeria goods.





Mr Fasanya further said that the agency would continue to step up sustainable programmes to boost the capacity of MSMEs in Nigeria. He said sustainable initiatives and organisation of Trade fairs and expos, as well as sensitisation, would boost patronage of made-in-Nigeria goods.

“The masses of the people are ignorant of the fact that quality and durable products are also produced by MSMEs in Nigeria,” he said.

Fasanya added that the fairs such as MSMEs fair Ipodo would show that Nigerian MSMEs can produce good things and this will make the people rethink and improve the patronage of locally made products. The director-general equally stated that the agency was planning to host an opportunity fair for the people with disability in the near future,” he stated.