FUTA gets first female vice chancellor as council appoints Adenike Oladiji

The governing council of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, has appointed Professor (Mrs) Adenike Temidayo Oladiji of the Department of Biochemistry, University of Ilorin, as the eighth substantive vice chancellor of the university.

According to a statement signed by the registrar and secretary to the council, Mr. Richard Arifalo, the council ratified the appointment at its special meeting held on Thursday May 12, 2022, presided over by the pro-chancellor and chairman of council, Ambassador (Dr.) Godknows Igali.

Twenty candidates had been shortlisted for interview at the commencement of the process, out of the 27 male and two female candidates that applied for the position.

Nineteen candidates were interviewed, with one of the shortlisted candidates failing to show up. At the end of the interview the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board recommended three candidates for appointment in line with extant regulations governing the process.

Because of the closeness of the score of the three recommended candidates, a difference of 0.1%, council decided to put it to vote and Professor Oladiji came out tops, hence her appointment.

Under extant laws, the appointment of vice chancellors of universities is the preserve of the governing council of universities, which on the advice of an internal selection committee has the power to choose from any of the three best candidates submitted to it.





According to a letter of appointment personally signed by Dr. Igali, Professor Oladiji’s appointment which takes effect from Tuesday May 24, 2022 is for a single term of five years.

Mrs Oladiji was born on 27th April, 1968. She attended the Christ Anglican School, Ijomu-Oro, Iludun Oro Nursery and Primary School between 1972 and 1977 and St. Claire’s Anglican Grammar School, Offa from 1977 to 1982, all in Kwara State, for her secondary education.

She holds a B.Sc Biochemistry, Second Class Upper Division degree from the University of Ilorin, 1988; MSc. Biochemistry, University of Ilorin, 1991 and Doctor of Philosophy degree in Biochemistry from the University of Ilorin, 1997.

She joined the services of the University of Ilorin in July 1992 as Assistant Lecturer and was appointed a Professor in September 2011.

A prolific researcher with over 100 publications, Professor Oladiji has won many distinctions and awards which include University’s Merit Award, Certificate of Merit and scholarships, among others. She is a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science and Fellow, Nigerian Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

She has served as Member of various scientific committees at the National Universities Commission, Tertiary Education Fund, and has been an external examiner in over 20 universities in Nigeria and outside the country.

She is a member of professional bodies such as the West Africa Research and Innovation Management (WARIMA), American Society of Nutrition, Organization for Women in Science for Developing World (OSWD), Science Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Society for Experimental Biology.

Professor Oladiji succeeds Professor Joseph Fuwape, whose term ends on Monday, 23rd May, 2022.