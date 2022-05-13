Ondo South senatorial seat: I am the aspirant to beat, Oyewumi says, as he submits nomination form

A senatorial aspirant for Ondo South Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Boye Oyewumi, has said he is confident of victory as preparations for his party shadow poll gather momentum.

Speaking to journalists after submitting his nomination form in Abuja on Wednesday, Oyewumi, who is the immediate past Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA), said he is the aspirant to beat.

“I am the aspirant to beat. I have the charisma, candour, reputation, integrity, connections, zeal and exposure to change the story of our people for good.





“My appeal to the delegates of our great party is to allow good reasoning to prevail. They should vote for a leader, and not a ruler. They should be patriotic, selfless and put merit above sentiments.

“I trust the good people of Ondo South, and I believe they trust me. The investments and businesses that I have worked with other well-meaning colleagues and our Progressive Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to mobilise to the Southern Senatorial District through ONDIPA is a testimony to my readiness to do more if given the opportunity to represent the zone in Abuja.

“My major agenda as a senator is to lobby all relevant authorities in Abuja to turn Ondo South to one of the top three Destinations of Investors in Nigeria,” Oyewumi said.