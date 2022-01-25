FUOYE explains why two sacked lecturers yet to be reinstated

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has given reasons it had yet to reinstate two of its lecturers, Dr Akinyemi Omonijo and Prof Adeyemi Oluwagbemiga, who were sacked by the school authority over alleged gross misconduct and breach of university’s regulations and the Industrial Court in the Akure division ordered their reinstatement.

The school said even though the former withdrew the case and opted for out of court settlement with the authority, he must have to fulfil certain conditions bordering on the signing of undertaking to abide by the rules of his engagement before he would be allowed to return to his duty post while the latter, who the same court ruled in his favour had already been dragged to the appellate court and aware of the development.

In view of these, the school explained in a statement made available by its spokesman, Mr Foluso Ogunmodede, that Dr Omonijo would need to honour terms of the settlement provided by the university council as a pre-condition for his full reinstatement while the latter would remain sacked until the appellate court determined his case.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

It explained further that Dr Omonijo’s signing the undertaking does not in any way violate the terms of the out-of-court settlement for his reinstatement, rather as a way to respect the school administrative procedures in issues of such magnitude.

“So, we cannot understand why both of them are now making false claims around that the school authority has refused to honour court judgment reinstating them,” the school said.

The school said the claim was not only misleading the public about the true positions of the matter concerning each of the lecturers but also capable of rubbishing the school image in the eyes of the public.

While advising both dons to abide by what is called the rule of law, it, however, asked members of the public to disregard the two lecturers’ claims and the media to always cross-check their information from relevant parties on an issue before going to press.