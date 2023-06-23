Lagos is the fourth worst city to live in the world, according to an annual report from the Economist published Thursday.

The report assessed 173 cities and relied on 30 qualitative and quantitative parameters divided into five major categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Lagos was placed higher than Algiers, Algeria’s capital; Tripoli, Libya’s capital; and Damascus, Syria’s war-torn capital.

On reason for its rise, EIU said “Lagos gained ground, with some improvements in the State’s healthcare and education systems.

The Economist further noted Lagos as energy exporter to some extent benefited from higher global oil and gas prices, adding that “corruption continues to be an issue, some additional public funding has been made available for infrastructure and public services, which have also benefited from the decline in covid cases”.

EIU’s Liveability Index has risen significantly in the 2023 survey, reaching a 15-year high as the world moves on from the covid-19 pandemic and healthcare and education scores improve in many cities in Asia and the Middle East and Africa.

However, scores for stability have slipped backward since last year, amid several instances of civil unrest around the world.

Vienna (Austria) tops the rankings for 2023, owing to its winning combination of stability, good culture and entertainment, reliable infrastructure, and exemplary education and health services. It has occupied this position regularly over the past several years, with only the covid-19 pandemic causing the city to vacate its place at the top spot.

Copenhagen (Denmark) takes second place, while a shift towards normality after the pandemic has helped the Australian cities of Melbourne and Sydney to bounce back up the rankings to third and fourth place, following a sharp tumble in 2022. Three cities in Canada, two in Switzerland, and two in Asia (a New Zealand and a Japanese city are joint tenth) make up the rest of the top ten positions.

Asia-Pacific cities made some of the biggest gains, accounting for eight of top ten movers up the rankings as economies recover from the pandemic. Wellington (New Zealand) has soared by 35 places to 23rd place, Auckland (New Zealand) by 25, while Hanoi (Vietnam) has moved up 20 spots, as their covid restrictions were lifted.

Western European cities, however, have slipped down the rankings in the 2023 survey.





See the top 10 worst cities to live in the world:

