Fuel subsidy must go to avert public debt crisis ― Budget Office

Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Mr Ben Akabueze, said there was a need for the country to take urgent and decisive measures to avert the public debt crisis.

He pointed out that among the decisive measures was the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Akabueze spoke on the topic: “The National Debt Burden: Causes, Effects and Realistic Economic Solutions” at the annual conference/awards of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN).

He said: “since 2020, public debt in Nigeria has risen to N32.9 trillion, equivalent to $86.4 billion. It got to N39.6 trillion, equivalent to $95.8 billion at the end of 2021 and this has risen to N41.6 trillion, equivalent to $101.1 billion as of the end of March this year, while debt service approximately $7.7 billion in 2021, an increase from $6.4 billion in 2020, and because public debt is domestic debt, domestic debt service is also a significant proportion of debt service.”

Akabueze, who was represented virtually by his technical adviser, Olumide Ayodele, said the government believed that investment was required to bridge the infrastructure gap and provide public sector services to the people.

He, however, said that providing services overstretched the available resources of the government, which led the government to borrow to finance critical development project that would eventually improve revenue capacity generation for the economy, improve the business environment and sustain it over time to avoid a debt crisis.

In his welcome address, the president of ICSAN, Taiwo Owokalade, noted that the country had not only amassed huge amounts of debt but had kept borrowing at a fast rate, thus struggling to service the interest on the debt.

