Govt should encourage entrepreneurs, says Aspira boss

Federal Government has been encouraged to do more for the manufacturing sector in the country.

Speaking at the South-West Customers’ Forum at the Best Western Hotel on Saturday, Mr Lukmon Kareem, the Sales Manager for South-west and Lagos for Aspira Limited said both state and the Federal governments should have a passion for entrepreneurship.

He said Aspira Nigeria Limited Limited is ready to satisfy the people of the South-west and Nigeria as a whole with the new production plant in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Aspira Nigeria Limited is a manufacturer and distributor of personal health care and laundry products in Nigeria.

He said the company’s commitment to society and to health care has made it expand its product range to sanitisers, dishwashers and dental health care products.

He assured customers and distributors of better relationships, adding that they remain their number one priority.

He said: “We are a manufacturing company that produces multi-purpose soaps, bathing soaps, detergents, perfume and toothpaste. We have been in existence since 2008, but we started operations in Kano in 2009.

“We are here today to appreciate our customers and to let them know that the company has gone the extra mile to satisfy them by having a production plant in Ibadan so that we can get our products delivered in the South West within an hour.”

“The government has a lot to do by encouraging entrepreneurs and manufacturers. It’s only the manufacturing sector that employs the largest number of people in Nigeria, so if they are supported by the government, the issue of unemployment will be radically reduced.”

Also, the regional sales manager for West, Mr Adegboyega Joseph, thanked their customers for standing with them saying, “the beginning was rough but today, things have improved through the commitment of our customers.”

A representative of the customers, Mr Olawale Alao, said Aspira has been one of the top-notch products that are doing well presently across the South West and Nigeria.

“Every home cannot afford not to have it, so we are proud of the products and have no regret patronising them.”