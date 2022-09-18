Olisa Metuh calls for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has called for the unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, stressing that such will restore peace and normalcy to the South East region with multiplier positive effect in the entire country.

He has also asked for fervent prayers for the detained agitator by well-meaning Nigerians for God to intervene and grant Kanu freedom through the law court.

The former PDP National Vice-chairman (South East), who stated this in a statement on Sunday, also decried the “maltreatment and systemic extortion” of South Easterners by unscrupulous operatives in security agencies and government establishments.

Metuh said: “In the light of the deplorable security situation in the South-East, there is need for unconditional freedom for Nnamdi Kanu to restore peace and normalcy to the region. Peace in the southeast will have a multiplier effect in the entire country.

“The truth is that many people are not happy with the way and manner Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was abducted in a foreign country and brought to Nigeria in chains to face all kinds of charges. Nnamdi Kanu is viewed by many as suffering for highlighting the plight of the Igbos in present Nigeria.”

Lamenting the plight of South Easterners in the country, the former opposition spokesman added: “It is evident that Igbos still suffer stigmatisation and unfair treatment in the hands of unscrupulous operatives in security agencies and the Nigerian bureaucracy.

“South East businessmen suffer from systemic extortion in the hands of corrupt Nigerian supervisory officials and such build up resentment by the people in the South East. They pay to survive out of intimidation and harrasment because they are very much aware of their unfair treatment by very hostile officials in government agencies.

“Freedom for Nnamdi Kanu will go a long way to calm frayed nerves and reassure the South East that this country has accommodation for them. Let there be justice, and equity and fairness in our country.”

