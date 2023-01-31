Fuel scarcity: Niger govt threatens to sanction filling station hoarding product

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has directed the constitution of a committee to monitor the artificial scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and its arbitrary pricing across the state.

The constitution of the committee by the government followed the persistent fuel scarcity being witnessed in the state as a result of the arbitrary pricing and hoarding of the product.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, in a statement made available to Journalists in Minna on Tuesday, revealed that the committee is to ensure strict compliance with the approved allocation to filling stations in the state and retail prices for PMS.

The SSG explained that the people of the state grappled with the difficulties occasioned by the artificial scarcity and arbitrary pricing of PMS, hence the need for government to take drastic position with a view to ameliorating the situation.

The state government however threatened to deal decisively or sanction any filling station not dispensing its allocation and selling above the stipulated approved pump prices of PMS in the State, the statement added.

Ahmed Matane, thereby revealed that members of the Committee were drawn from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Niger State chapter, Security Agencies and Government Officials.

