Kogi Assembly recalls four suspended members

The Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday recalled four suspended members.

The lawmakers who were recalled are Rt Hon. Ahmed Mohammed, former Deputy Speaker; Hon. Bello Hassan Abdullahi Balogun, the former majority leader; Hon. Idris Ndakwo, Lokoja II; and Hon. Moses Ododo, former Deputy Chief whip.

The four lawmakers were suspended in June 2023 for alleged gross misconduct, which was investigated by the house committee on ethics and Privilege.

Speaker of the house, Rt. Hon. Mathew Kolawole announced the lifting of the suspension during the house sitting in Lokoja.

Kolawole said the suspension of the members is not the wish of any members in the house, adding that the seventh Assembly is gradually coming to an end hence the need for peace and harmony among members in the state.

Reading the findings of the house committee on ethics and privileges, the chairman, who doubles as the Chief Whip, Hon. Ahmed Dahiru said the suspended members were remorseful for their actions and should be recalled to perform legislative duties.

