Police order arrest, prosecution of scavengers in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has ordered its operatives to work in conjunction with Abuja Environmental Protection Board and other relevant agencies to curb the activities of scavengers perpetrating criminal activities within the capital city.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the move is in connection with the command’s sustained fight to rid the capital city of criminal elements.

The FCT commissioner of police, CP Sadiq Abubakar gave the marching order to divisional police bosses in Abuja on Tuesday.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the order by the FCT Police commissioner when she stated that; “The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory has given strict directives to all supervisory Police Officers to synergize with the Abuja Environmental Protection Board and other relevant agencies to rid the capital city of scavengers. He has directed that they should be charged to court where arrested and their loot destroyed.”