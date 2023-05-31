Labour Party (LP) had faulted announcement of subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu, liking the latter’s action to the emergence of an Egyptian Pharaoh, during the biblical era, who tasked the people.

This was contained in a statement signed Monday by the party’s Acting National Publicity Secretary, Pastor Obiora Ifoh.

“As we speak now the queues are back again and Nigerians will, as was the case in the previous administration begin to keep vigils in the filling station to get just a few litres of petrol.

“As expected commercial transporters have hiked their trip fares across the country in response to the developments. While product hawkers are once more the king of the jungle.

“This scenario easily reminds one of the story of a certain Pharaoh who on assumption of throne empowered his task-masters to tripled the daily tasks of the Jews. What a way to announce once emergence as the sheriff in town. President Tinubu’s first executive proclamation was such that it is purposed to inflict pains on Nigerians,” the statement partly read.

