Fuel hike: Man protests solo in front of Imo govt house

“I am here protesting alone to show how angry that I am”

Disturbed by the continued hike in the price of a litre of fuel in Imo State, a Human Rights activist, Nnamdi Iwuala has staged a protest in front of the Imo government House in Owerri.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri during the protest Friday, Iwuala, the founder of Genius Eyes International foundation said that the hike and scarcity of fuel in the state were affecting the economy of the state.

He said that it was unfortunate that a litre of fuel sells for N450 in the state.

He called on the government to order price regulation agencies in the state to compel fuel station owners to start selling at the government-approved pump price.

The protester carrying placards said that the people were suffering amid plenty.

He said: “I am here protesting alone to show how angry that I am. I am angry because a litre of fuel sells for N450 in Imo state while it sells cheaper in other states. The government is saying nothing and the regulatory agencies are doing nothing”.

He lamented that the people are suffering adding that the economy is shrinking giving high prices of goods and services in the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He said: “the people of the state are crying and the government is not perturbed about it. I am calling on the government to do the needful by ensuring that fuel station owners in the state start selling at the approved pump price.”