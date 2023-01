“At this point, let me emphasis that what we are witnessing today forms part of the Directorate’s contribution to join the Federal Government’s crusade in lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty”.

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Kebbi State Office, on Thursday gave working tools worth millions of naira and cash to 26 unemployed youths under the Environmental Beautification Training Scheme(EBTS) of the agency in Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

The tools which include pumping machines, POP tools, Horticulture tools/equipment and cash were presented to them by the Director-General of the Agency, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who was represented by the Director of EBTS, Mrs Roseline Olaomi Silvia, charging the beneficiaries to utilise the tools and cash judiciously and returned the loan in order for other citizens to benefits from it.

Olaomi-Silvia congratulates all 26 EBTS trainees, six of them in hard landscaping, 16 in soft landscaping and eight of them in POP, who have emerged eligible out of the 30 trained in 2022, stressing that they are lucky ones to receive these beautiful basic working tools and equipment.

“Please, be informed that this disbursement of basic working tools and equipment has been going on in all the States of the Federation and the FCT. A total of 962 EBTS trainees who hitherto were engaged as unemployed Nigerians are being empowered nationwide”.

"At this point, let me emphasis that what we are witnessing today forms part of the Directorate's contribution to join the Federal Government's crusade in lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty".





The NDE DG who urged the beneficiaries to utilise the tools very well noted that, their dreams could become a reality if they put more effort, hard work, diligence, and relentlessness in their endeavours while charging them to always serve as good ambassadors of the NDE.

He commended the 16 female beneficiaries for showing interest in the scheme and advised them to be a good example for other women.

In his remark, at the occasion, the State Coordinator of the agency, Mr Ambianto Amos Francis explained that 8 POP beneficiaries were given N151,125 each with equipment, two interlock beneficiaries were given N50,717 each while 16 Horticulture beneficiaries were given N51,554 each, respectively.

Mr Francis urged them to make use of the tools and the cash given to them efficiently and judiciously pointing out that it is a loan that must be repaid for others to benefit.