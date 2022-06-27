FRSC to begin enforcement of speed limit devices in Ondo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State says it will soon begin enforcement of speed limit devices installed on vehicles plying the state to reduce the incidents of accidents and loss of lives

The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Ezekiel SonAllah, made this declaration during the second quarter of a one-day workshop on capacity building for command’s Transport Standardisation Officers (TSO) across the unit of the FRSC held on Monday in Akure.

The theme of the workshop is “The Imperative Of Safety Managers, Drivers Certification And Annual Vehicle Inspection” towards the accomplishment of a 15 per cent reduction in Road Traffic Crash Fatality As One Of The 2022 FRSC Corporate Strategic Goals.

The FRSC boss explained that the essence of the retreat was to sensitise TSO to be able to carry out their job with passion and more commitment and said that the command was interested to have zero crashes.

He said “I have directed all the unit commands to ensure that no vehicle passes Ondo State without a speed limit device. We all know the advantage of this device because most of the crashes recorded are speed-related crashes.

“So, we are not resting until every vehicle is having speed limit device on our road with the aggressive enforcement.

“Though, in Ondo State today there is actually an improvement of compliance in recent time because if we stop five vehicles, we are sure of getting three with the speed limit device,”

SonAllah who appealed to his men to double their efforts in discharging their responsibility also charged Safety Managers to ensure that all their vehicles were installed with the device.

The sector commandant, therefore, called on all commercial vehicles to process passages manifesto before embarking on any journey.





Speaking, the Manager Director of Olive Investment Nig. Ltd., an accredited speed limit device vendor, Mr Frank Adebayo, appealed to the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state to ensure its members comply with the directives to safe lives on the road.

“In Nigerians, compliance in terms of policies is not an easy task but with this enforcement, I think it is compulsory for motorists to get the device that governs the speed of the vehicle.

“Because if we look at the level of crashes in Nigeria, especially in commercial vehicles is alarming and the member of people or family lost their lives in the crashes is not a good story to tell.

“So, I am appealing to the driver’s union to encourage their members to comply with the FRSC directive,” he said.

