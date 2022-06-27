Osun 2022: Oyetola charges electorate to vote for APC

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Oyetola

Osun State governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, on Monday, charged the electorate who have not collected their PVC in Ife East and North local governments area of the state to do so and cast their votes for the All Progressives Party (APC) in the July 16 governorship election.

The governor who spoke in Modakeke while addressing the crowd at a rally in seeking his re-election into office remarked that “APC deserves your vote, vote for APC again. Your vote is very important. We will also vote for APC in the forthcoming presidential election.”

He added: “If you are yet to obtain your PVCs, please get it. Your great number at this scene will be very helpful at the poll.

“Make sure you get to your polling units early on the election day. Carefully and lightly place your inked finger in front of the APC logo.

“APC deserves your vote, vote for APC again. Your vote is very important. We will also vote for APC in the forthcoming presidential election.”

