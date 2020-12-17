FRSC confirm one dead as shuttle bus suffers tyre bust in Onitsha

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, has confirmed that one person died and others sustained varying degree of injuries in a fatal accident that involved a Suzuki Shuttle bus with registration number NKE46XA and a Mercedes Benz truck with registration number JJT613XA along Awka- Enugu-Onitsha expressway by New Parts Market, Onitsha, Anambra State.

According to an eyewitness, a total of four persons were on board containing four male adults. The bus suffered a bursts tyre while on a high speed and one male adult passenger jumped off the bus and was crushed by an oncoming truck.

The State Sector Education Officer, Florence Edor, who confirmed the accident in a statement, said it occurred at about 1450hrs on December 16, 2020.

She said the injured were taken to an undisclosed hospital by a good samaritan before the arrival of FRSC rescue team, while the deceased was deposited at Boromi Hospital by men of the Command rescue team.

“Obstruction was cleared to ensure a free flow of traffic along the route,” Edor added.

She said the State Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, while sending his condolences to the deceased family and wishing the injured accelerated recovery, admonished motorists to endeavour to use brand new tyres on their vehicles and desist from using fairly used (tokunbo) tyres which burst easily if exposed to heat.

He also advised motorists to drive safe and stay safe during this period.

