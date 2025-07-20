From Darkness to Light

The attention of all peoples must be turned again and again to the name and person of our Lord Jesus Christ. We must remind them as often as possible that they need to accept the free gift of salvation that Jesus Christ offers, so that they can come out of darkness into the light.

John 3:18-19 He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God. And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.

The natural man will continue dwelling in darkness, but out of a concern for his soul, we must call him out of darkness into the light of God. Actually, there is a chain; a power, that holds people down in darkness, and manipulates their minds to make them remain complacent inside the spiritual darkness that will lead them to eternal damnation. The good news, however, is that they can be helped. And God has given us the power to help those who are trapped in darkness in our generation.

2 Corinthians 5:18

And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation;

One thing that is easily noticeable among those who dwell in darkness is their lack of peace. And if there is a thing that is prevalent in the world today, it is that lack of peace. Yet, in the midst of that unrest, the Lord Jesus Christ provides a haven, an oasis of hope, for those who come under His umbrella. The believer is therefore well positioned to call people to come under that umbrella; to come into that light, and escape the troubles that fill our world. In fact, we learn from scriptures that,

Romans 8:19

…the earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for the manifestation of the sons of God.

Is there anyone in trouble and not at peace around you? Very likely that person is still in darkness. He/she needs help. Call him/her out of darkness into the marvelous light of Jesus Christ. In Jesus Christ, the troubled will find peace that is enduring and all-encompassing.

Jesus Christ is the only source of true peace in a world that is torn apart by evil, crisis and chaos. Humanity has sought peace through all kinds of schemes, but it has remained elusive. Real peace is found only in the Prince of peace, Jesus Christ. The Christian who has experienced Him should direct everyone who seeks absolute peace to Jesus Christ, and help them to the point where faith in Christ is birthed in their hearts. Jesus Christ said,

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Makinde, wife installed as Aare Omoluabi, Yeye Aare Omoluabi of Akure Kingdom

John 14:27 Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.

This week, let us call people out of darkness into the light of Christ, so that they may experience and enjoy the peace that only Jesus Christ can give.

TO BE CONTINUED