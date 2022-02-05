FPSO fire: No fatality, only 10 persons missing —Receiver

Ten persons aboard the FPSO Trinity Spirit located at the Ukpokiti Terminal, Ugborodo, Warri, which exploded and caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday, February 2, 2022, are still reportedly missing amid ongoing search.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chief Executive Officer Shebah Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) (in receivership), Mr. Ikemefuna Okafor, and made available to journalists on Saturday in Delta State.

The management of SEPCOL in receivership, while providing an update on the incident, disclosed that the company has been working with relevant authorities and stakeholders to contain the situation.

It added that investigation has been launched with relevant stakeholders and organisations to establish the cause of the explosion.

“We can confirm that the fire burnt out completely as of Thursday afternoon, 3rd February 2022, and this has enabled closer inspection of the vessel.

“With this development, a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) has been scheduled for Saturday, 5th February 2022, with the relevant authorities, stakeholders, and expert organisations.

“Currently, there are still no reported fatalities, and we continue prioritising investigations with respect to establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the 10 crew members who were onboard the vessel prior to the incident.

“We appreciate the assistance provided us by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team, NOSDRA, NUPRC, SPDC and people in the community, particularly the fishermen, who have been of immense assistance since the incident occurred,” Mr Okafor noted.

He urged members of the public to continue to keep off the area of incident “while our Crisis Management Team monitors developments in the investigations and update all stakeholders with new information accordingly.”