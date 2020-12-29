Four killed, several injured as two rival groups clash in Osun

No fewer than four persons were reportedly killed in a crisis that engulfed the ancient town of Ejigbo in Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State.

However, out of the four killed, the state police command confirmed the death of one person while residents of the town confirmed the death of the other three.

The incident which happened on Tuesday according to investigations has however thrown the entire community into a state of confusion as inhabitants of the town now run helter-skelter.

Trouble reportedly started when two rival groups in the town clashed over superiority clash on who amongst them will control the affairs of the town.

As a group known as “Lion based youths” tried to lord itself over people in the community as their leader so also another group named, Isale Agooji” is claiming superiority over all groups in the town.

The development, however, said to have led into a full-scale war between the rival groups which are in possession of dangerous weapons like guns, broken bottles, clubs, axes, cutlasses and others.

Investigations revealed that they engaged themselves in a free for all fight leading to the death of four persons and injuries of several others who said to now being attended to in different hospitals in the town.

Speaking with our reporter on the condition of anonymity, one of the indigenes of Ejigbo who identified himself as Aderoju Adewale described the incident as barbaric and inhuman and condemned the perpetrators of the act.

Saying he managed to escape from the fiasco which he said had claimed the lives of four persons.

Aderoju added that several others were also injured in the pandemonium which enveloped the town for several hours.

Speaking on the incident, the state police public relations officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that, one Abeeb Abifarin of okedada’s compound ejigbo was murdered at Orieru area in Ejigbo and had his left-hand cutoff.

She hinted that the death of the deceased was reported to the police by his elder brother, Abifarin Mutiu, before the police commenced investigations on the case.

The police spokesperson, however, disclosed that remains of the deceased had been taken to Adeeyo mortuary for autopsy in the town.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE