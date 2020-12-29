Woman reportedly raped, killed in Ondo, another killed by hoodlums

The were tensions in Akure community on Tuesday over the discovery of the remains of an unidentified young lady and the killing of a middle-aged housewife by unknown hoodlums in Ondo State.

While the body of the young lady was dumped at a welder workshop in Ajipowo area of the state capital where the remains were found around noon, the housewife was killed around Kajola area, off Oda Road Akure.

A source within the area said the young lady was suspected to have been raped to death by some suspected internet fraudsters known as yahoo boys.

Another source said the lady might have been killed for ritual purposes while her dead body was dumped at the scene to look as if she was raped at the workshop.

He explained that the welder arrived at his shop and met the lady’s lifeless body and quickly alerted the landlord association and residents around the area.

He said the issue was reported at the police station for necessary action and investigation.

Meanwhile, the housewife killed by some hoodlums in Oda road was said to be the wife to a top officer of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state.

The cause of the death of the woman was unknown as at the time of filing this report but she was said to be found in her pool of blood.

All efforts to speak with the leadership of the union were not successful.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro could not confirm the two incidents, saying the cases have not been reported at the police stations.

