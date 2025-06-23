Foundation empowers 200 widows in Kaduna

As part of activities to mark the 2025 World Widows Day, a foundation has extended a hand of support to over 200 widows in Samban Gida, Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, with cash donations and free medical services.

Speaking during the outreach, the founder and chief executive officer of the foundation, Captain Caleb Danladi Bako, said the gesture was aimed at showing solidarity with widows and tapping into the blessings of their prayers.

He emphasised the importance of uplifting widows in Kaduna and promised that they would be given priority in the foundation’s upcoming skill acquisition centre, set to be commissioned soon.

“The training at the centre will be entirely free, and widows will be at the front of the queue,” he said. “We’ve also created an opportunity for them to express their needs and set their priorities.”

Captain Bako further encouraged the widows to enrol their school-age children in his foundation’s pilot back-to-school education programme designed to support out-of-school primary pupils of less privileged individuals.

In a goodwill message, the vice chairman of Jaba Local Government Area, Mustapha Danladi Babaladi, commended the initiative, describing it as a step in the right direction towards addressing the plight of widows in rural communities.

Earlier in a remark, Mr. Aliyu Solomon urged the widows not to be disheartened by their condition. He encouraged them to remain resilient and pursue meaningful ventures that could improve their lives.

Also speaking at the event, the secretary of ECWA Kwoi DCC, Rev. Dr. Galadima Yakubu, applauded Captain Bako for his compassion and vision.

He called on other well-meaning individuals to emulate his example by supporting the less privileged in society.

The event featured free medical checkups and consultations, cash support, and interactive sessions with the widows, allowing them to voice their concerns and hopes.

World Widows Day is observed globally to highlight the challenges faced by widows and to rally support for their empowerment and inclusion.

