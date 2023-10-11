Founder and Executive Director of STEMi Makers of Africa, Amanda Obidike, has been admitted into the ForbesBLK community as one of the young Africans driving positive changes in Nigeria and some African countries.

Obidike’s ForbesBLK admission was as a result of STEMi’s programmes targeted at under-represented girls and young women in areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and changing the sad narrative of gender inequality in technology.

ForbesBLK is a global community of Black entrepreneurs, professionals, leaders and creators that are driving systematic change in business, culture and society by breaking down barriers, creating more equitable economies and driving a new culture of connection and collaboration.

In a congratulatory message to Obidike, the Community Manager of ForbesBLK, Ayisha Mendez, stated that, as a member of the community, Obidike now has access to Forbes networking and mentorship opportunities with other like-minded professionals across a variety of organisations.

According to Mendez, Obidike also has invitations to members-only platforms where she can engage in one-on-one conversations with community members and Forbes leadership.

Also, aside from the certificate of membership, she is entitled to early and discounted access to a wide variety of Forbes virtual and in-person events including, the Forbes Under 30 Summit and ForbesBLK Summit.

Obidike, stated that it is an honour to be admitted into an equitable community like ForbesBLK that fosters black excellence and professionals who are driving systematic change in their communities and businesses.

“I look forward to steering a culture of connection, collaboration and change, and also serving as a catalyst for future immersive experiences that will advance the culture, creativity, and access for Black professionals around the world,” she said.

Since its inception in 2018, STEMi has been adopting an “Africa by us, for us” philosophy in advocating a STEM workforce by equipping educators across 21 African countries with locally designed project-based learning content and resource tools, and refining their instructional pedagogy.

Amanda Obidike is a non-profit leader and board member with experience in directing social enterprises, start-ups, and complex organisations in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) nations.

As someone who consults across Africa and MENA nations, some of her roles entail managing bilateral and multilateral partners, and representing organisations and policy issues in national and media outlets.





