In a determined move to bridge the gap between technology and passionate learners, Cirvee Academy is unveiling a free 2-day bootcamp in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Tailored for beginners and aspiring tech enthusiasts, this immersive event offers a deep dive into the world of product design and no-code web solutions.

Participants will not only learn but will also get to network with like-minded individuals, gaining a foundation that promises to set them on the path to mastery.

Under the visionary leadership of Toluwanimi Adegbite, Cirvee Academy continues to champion the mission of nurturing the next wave of tech savvies.

With a commitment to empower the youth, Nimi Adegbite is set to train over 50 young individuals for free, emphasizing the academy’s dedication to giving back to the community.

“Our primary goal is empowerment. We aim to light the torch for the future torchbearers in the tech domain,” shares Nimi Adegbite.

This bootcamp is poised to be a game-changer for every aspiring tech professional in Ibadan. Seize this golden chance to jumpstart your tech aspirations without any financial burden.