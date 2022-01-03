Food security: Completion of Agric projects our top priority ― ARDS Boss

The Mandate Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim has disclosed concerted plans by the FCT Administration to prioritise the completion of various moribund Agricultural projects in the FCT.

The Secretary made this declaration during a visit to Bwari Area Council to assess the performance level of some Agric facilities in the Area Council.

At the FCT Fish Farm Estate, which is ongoing, Malam Abubakar assured that efforts will be made within the coming year to put in place infrastructural facilities that are required to facilitate the full-scale take-off of fish production and processing activities at the centre.

According to him; “This is one of the projects that the Administration will be focusing on particularly because of the potentials it has, not just in terms of job and wealth creation for thousands of residents, but also a cash cow for generating revenue for government and enhancing food security”

He thereafter, directed officials of the Department of Fisheries to convene a meeting with contractors that are handling various projects in the Estate, with the view of addressing their challenges and getting them back to work with immediate effect.

The Secretary, who used the opportunity to inspect some of the hatcheries and ponds that have already began to operate at the Estate, commended the farmers who despite the challenges have began production activities.

“I must really commend you for the work you are doing in helping to bridge the gap of the huge demand for fish in the FCT. What i can assure you is that we will try on our part to expedite actions towards supporting your activities here” he stated.

According to him, Honourable Minister of State, FCT Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu has already given him the marching orders to take measures to ensure all the moribund Agricultural projects in the FCT are revived and repositioned towards meeting the yearnings of the FCT populace.

The Secretary was also at the FCT plant nursery in Bwari, where he commended the Forestry Department for doing a good job in the production of various assorted tree seedlings urging them to step up their grassroot tree planting campaign to mitigate the effect of change.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…