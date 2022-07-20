Folarin can only smell becoming governor from afar ― Oyo PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has hit at Senator Teslim Folarin over his comments on the recent removal of the state deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, saying Folarin can only smell becoming governor from afar.

Folarin, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election had recently knocked that PDP-led government for impeaching Olaniyan, an act he described as a lack of respect for the rule of law.

Reacting to Folarin’s comments, the Oyo PDP through its publicity secretary, Mr Akeem Olatunji, said such a comment from Folarin was unexpected for someone holding public office.

Justifying the impeachment process towards removing Olaniyan as one that followed due process, Olaniyan said Folarin’s comment on the removal was reckless boasting and one that is preemptive of the court.

According to Olatunji, the desire of Folarin to be governor is a futile one because the people of the state are yearning to hand Governor Seyi Makinde a second term in office.

Olatunji questioned the character and record of Folarin to seek to be governor, urging him to face his Oyo APC which is in factions.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The statement read: “The likes of Folarin may only continue to smell the Governor’s Office from a far distance if they fail to repent from the political hooliganism and rascality brazenly displayed in a civilised society.

“Any man to be entrusted with the number one seat in the state must be a man of unquestionable character and record.

“It is not only sad but also unfortunate that someone holding such public office as senator of the federal republic of Nigeria could use his political naivety, ignorance, and sheer brazen disregard for history to reduce the highly respected office of a senator.

“Folarin in his desperation to become governor will easily jump on anything anywhere that is readily against the present government and also acting like someone with respect for decorous political conducts, good conduct and character.

“The world knows him for exactly who he is.





“In a saner society, such a man may only be able to earn himself a career in the comedy business. Certainly not in a serious business as either lawmaking or governance. He is a misfit and can do anything just to get political power by every means possible.

“The pulse around town since the entire process of impeachment lasted, was that of a maximum backing of the people with whom ultimate power to give mandate lies.

“In fact, the removal of the former deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan from office following established impeachable offences against him, can pass as the most peaceful and rancour-free in the history of Nigeria.

“Folarin, a politically empty individual has been the man that can safely pass as the most opportunistic politician of this era.

“The first two times he served in the Senate was entirely on late baba Adedibu’s sole support. His current place in the Senate was purely a product of the Buhari tsunami which every serious politician in the state can attest to, so, we urge Folarin and his likes to continue in that self-delusion till we hit the polls in 2023, it’ll be like APC didn’t even participate at all.”

ASUU Strike: FG Locks In Meetings With VCs, Others On Resolving Impasse

Folarin can only smell becoming governor from afar ― Oyo PDP