Gbajabiamila disowns suspect standing trial in Lagos

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday disowned a suspect identified as Suleiman who is standing trial in a Court of Law in Lagos State.

The Speaker who gave the clarification via a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, explained that the suspect is not his biological brother as alleged in some quarters.

The statement reads: “It has come to the attention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila that one Suleimon who is standing trial in a court of law in Lagos State is erroneously described as a brother to the Speaker.

“Speaker Gbajabiamila wishes to state that he has no relationship whatsoever with the said Suleimon and the Gbajabiamila name semblance does not and should not translate to being a family member.

“The Gbajabiamila family is a big one with many branches like many other families do have.

“Therefore, it is not everyone that bears the surname Gbajabiamila that is related to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

“The general public is hereby notified that the said Suleimon is not a brother to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as erroneously reported by some sections of the media.

“Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila advises members of the public not to fall for persons thriving on name-dropping and misrepresentation.

“This press statement is to also urge the media to desist from linking the said Suleimon to the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.”

