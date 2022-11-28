Folarin, Ali, others lead party stalwart as APC flags off campaign in Oyo town

Business activity was temporarily put on hold, as Senator Teslim Folarin, Barrister Sharafadeen Ali, Isaac Omodewu and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) flagged off the 2023 campaign for elective offices in Oyo town.

The flag-off took place at Oba Lamidi Adeyemi mini stadium, Oyo town on Monday.

The party stalwarts assured the relevant stakeholders of the readiness of the APC to wrest power from the ruling People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in 2023.

They submitted that reports from consultations with various groups across the 33 local government areas gave an insight into the readiness of the people to support Tinubu/Shetima’s presidential ambition, as well Senator Teslim Folarin’s gubernatorial ambition.

Details later…..

