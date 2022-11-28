Adeleke directs most senior career heads across Osun LG council to take charge of affairs of their respective councils with immediate effect

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has directed the most senior career heads across all the Local Government Council Areas, the Area Office, LCDAs, and ACDAs in Osun State to take charge of the affairs of their respective Councils with immediate effect.

The Spokesperson to the Executive Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, explained that “this is in compliance with the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo that sacked the purportedly elected Local Government Chairmen and Councilors.

It will be recalled that The Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Friday sacked all the chairmen and councillors elected into the local governments under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state on October, 15th,2022.

Those affected were elected Chairmen of 30 Local Government Areas, 32 Local Council Development Areas, 7 Area Offices and 393 councillors in the state.

Justice Nathaniel Emmanuel Ayoola while presiding over the suit, ruled that the election conducted bypassing the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), was in contravention of Sections 29 & 32 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

According to him, “the local government election held on October 15, 2022, is illegal, unconstitutional, null and void. All persons or individuals occupying that office are sacked.”

Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) had earlier filed a suit against the Local Government election before the Federal High Court challenging Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), All Progressives Congress(APC) and its chairman, Gboyega Famodun.

Justice Nathaniel Ayoola, who presided over the suit while giving judgement on Friday, said the election conducted by OSIEC on October 15th 2022 contravened Sections 29 and 32 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

According to him, “OSIEC law is inconsistent with sections 29 & 32 2022 Electoral Act that provides 180 days notice “Notice of election is fundamental. Section 150(3) of the Electoral Act says any election conducted in violation of the provision of the law shall be invalid.”

