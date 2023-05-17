The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has sought the continued support of the Enugu State Government towards the actualisation of its mandate of providing decent and affordable housing for residents of the state and beyond.

The FMBN acknowledged the unflinching support the state under the leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has given to it in actualising its mandate in the last eight years.

The mortgage bank, therefore, stressed it would continue to count on the unwavering support and cooperation of the state government to enable it to provide decent and affordable housing for all.

Speaking when he led the leadership of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to pay a courtesy call on Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, shortly after the inauguration of FMBN-I-Connect House Estate in Enugu, the Chairman, Board of Directors of the FMBN, Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi, stated that the Federal Mortgage Bank is working hard towards actualising a common goal.

Mr Gbeleyi told Governor Ugwuanyi that “we will continue to count on your state’s support in this regard and we are committed to do more.”

He explained that the FMBN-I-Connect Housing Estate is a 254 units housing project known as Winners Estate, located at Legacy Layout, behind New GRA, Trans Ekulu, Enugu, and was developed under the Cooperative Housing Development Loan (CHDL) window of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

The housing project, according to Mr Gbeleyi, was financed by the FMBN and developed by I-Connect Investment Limited, and is completed and already being occupied to the delight of the homeowners.

The inauguration was performed by Governor Ugwuanyi who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, and supervised by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the Minister of State, Works and Housing, Hon. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub.

Welcoming the delegation to the Government House, Enugu, Governor Ugwuanyi reiterated the state government’s commitment to the success of the FMBN in actualising its mandate.

The governor assured the leadership of the bank that the incoming administration of Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah will continue to give the bank the support and cooperation to thrive in the state.

He, therefore, urged them to also give Dr Mbah and his administration maximum support and cooperation, expressing optimism that the incoming governor would do better.





The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the FMBN, Mr Madu Hamman was represented by the Executive Director, Loans and Mortgages, Lukman Mustapha, while the Commissioner for Special Duties and State Focal Person, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Hon. Mrs. Mabel Agbo joined Governor Ugwuanyi to receive the FMBN delegation at the EXCO Chamber, Government House, Enugu.

