Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef who set the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by one individual on Monday, May 15, has earned a parcel of land for N3.5 million from a real estate business.

Mr. Gideon Ekanem, managing director of the real estate business In-Motions Business Limited, contributed yesterday in a message on his Twitter handle.

According to Ekanem, the property is located in Wana Court Green Estate in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

He also praised Hilda Baci for her dedication and tenacity in accomplishing the unprecedented achievement.

Hilda, from Akwa Ibom State, broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual on Monday, May 15, after she smashed the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Indian chef Lata Tondon in 2019.

After four days of cooking nonstop, Hilda set a new Guinness World Record of 100 hours for the longest cooking time by an individual.

Our company, In – Motion, stands on diligence and perseverance.@hildabacicooks personifies resilience. We join the nation in celebrating her remarkable achievement. As a token of recognition, we present Hilda with a free plot in @Wanacourt, the first Green Estate in Akwa Ibom pic.twitter.com/C7HqCLJRcm — Gideon Ekanem 🇳🇬 (@IamGideonEkanem) May 15, 2023