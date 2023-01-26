FMBN inaugurates 100 housing estate for federal workers

“Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, (FMBN) has inaugurated 100 housing estates built for Federal workers in Kogi State on Owner-Occupier Loan Services.”

Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, (FMBN) has inaugurated 100 housing estates built for Federal workers in Kogi State on Owner-Occupier Loan Services.

The Housing Project under the National Affordable Housing Delivery Programme was initiated by the FMBN in collaboration with the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Nigeria Employer’s Consultative Association to ease the ability to provide shelter for workers across the country.

The Executive Director of Loans and Mortgage Services of the Bank, Lukman Olayiwola Mustapha while speaking during the commissioning ceremony on Thursday disclosed that the 100-housing estate comprises of three-, two- and one-bedroom flats.

“This is a facility to National Housing Fund contributors through Mortgage Banks, granted 6% interest over a maximum of 30 years. It is aimed at boosting the provision of affordable housing” he said.

He commended Governor Yahaya Bello for the provision of land for the execution of the project and other support that led to its successful delivery.

Mustapha also praised MAHFAS Engineering Limited that handling the project for timely completion.

The Group Managing Director, MAHFAS Engineering Limited, Alhaji Sule Salau in his welcome address, described the housing project as a laudable one which will go a long way in improving the living standard of the beneficiaries.

He appealed to the federal government not to relent in initiating a development scheme that will help solve Nigeria’s housing crisis.

Governor Yahaya Bello who performed the commissioning ceremony expressed joy that the housing project which he flagged off two years ago has been realised.

Governor Bello who was represented by the Secretary to Kogi Government, Dr Mrs Folashade Ayoade Arike lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration for the great initiative of the National Housing Fund aimed at providing Nigerian workers with sound accommodation.





According to the Governor, “this welfare package for Nigeria workers will not only enhance their living conditions but boost their productivity in service delivery.”

He assured that the state government will key into the federal government’s gesture of providing enabling environment such as good shelter for workers.

In their separate goodwill messages, representatives of the Kogi State NLC and TUC appreciated the federal government’s efforts in housing development and appealed for more of such gestures in the years ahead.

