NUJ bars NOA, non practicing information ministry, LG staff from its membership

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ at its Special Delegates Conference session held in Kano has expunged National Orientation Agency ( NOA) from its constitution.

However, the decision was taken during the special delegate session on Thursday at the Efficient event centre in Kano, presided over by, the national president of the union Comrade Chris Isiguzo.

The delegates in the session gave the approval that

NOA staff would no longer be accorded NUJ membership.

However, the delegates stated that NOA elected officials would be allowed to serve out their terms of office.

The body also passed the new law barring members of staff of ministries of information adjudged as non-practising journalists henceforth from being accorded NUJ membership.

Delegates in session also concurred that Local Government public relations officers should no longer be handed NUJ membership status.

