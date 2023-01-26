Kidnapped woman, son, regain freedom from abductors den in Osun

Mrs Olayinka Tosin Kayode and her child who were kidnapped on Wednesday by gunmen at the Ota-fun area of Osogbo, Osun state on Friday regained freedom from their abductors.

It will be recalled that the abductors had earlier placed N5 million on their heads as ransom before they could be set free from their custody.

It was not however clear whether the ransom had been paid to them before freeing them from their den, as

the Senior Pastor, Union Baptist Church, Odi-Olowo, Osogbo, Rev. Dr Sunday Adediwura Adeoye who announced their release kept mute on that.

The Senior Pastor who announced their freedom vis the Church Public relations officer, Oluwamayowa Fagbohungbe in a statement simply said, ” I wish to gladly inform the general public that Mrs Olayinka Tosin Kayode and her child have regained their freedom.”

He said, “On behalf of the family of Engr. Abayomi Kayode and the entire Union Baptist Church Osogbo family, I express my profound appreciation to first to the Almighty God for answering our prayers, our gallantry security agencies, distinguished members of the press, Osun Baptist Conference President, Rev. Dr Paul Kolawole, the entire Christian Community and all and sundry for their prayers and most particularly for standing by us during the period”. Dr Adeoye prayed; “May the Almighty God rid our dear nation of all forms of criminality and insecurity.” the statement ended.





It will be recalled that the victims were abducted by the evil perpetrators while the victims were returning from their shop located along the axis on this fateful day.