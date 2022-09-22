The Kano Field Office of the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that out of 36 states in the country, only four have not been able to sign the Child Right Act.

This is just as UNICEF urged Kano, Bauchi, Adamawa and Gombe State to do the needful by signing the Child Right Act so as to ensure the welfare and protection of the child.

Mrs Emelia Allan, Child Protection Manager for UNICEF, Kano Field Office, disclosed this during her presentation at a two-day capacity-building workshop for media professionals on Thursday in Kano, the state capital.

She disclosed that in the last two years, the Kano State government had sent the Child Rights Act Bill to the House of Assembly urging the Assembly to pass it into law but the Assembly is yet to do so.

She also disclosed that Kano being a very populous state is registering the birth of only 54.6 per cent of under-five children.

“Kano needs to do more. When Kano sneezes, Nigeria catches a cold. Kano should wake up in this direction. More children need to be registered. We know the authorities are doing their best, but we need to do more,” she said

She condemned child labour, trafficking, exploitation and violence against children, calling on all stakeholders to stand up against such inhuman treatment.

Kano, Bauchi, Adamawa, Gombe yet to sign Child Right Act, says UNICEF