The Mayo Selbe Community in Gashaka Local Government, Taraba State, has been submerged by flood.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that properties, animals, and farm crops worth millions of Naira have been carried away by the disaster.

The Chief of Mayo Selbe, HRH. Kum, Thomas Maiyanga, told correspondents that the disaster followed a downpour that lasted for over seven hours.

The traditional ruler appealed to the federal and Taraba State governments to assist the community with relief materials to alleviate the harsh effects of the disaster.

“This is the first time my community has witnessed this kind of natural disaster. I wish to appeal to both the federal and Taraba State governments to assist us with relief materials to alleviate the effects of the disaster,” the traditional ruler appealed.

The Nigerian Tribune also reports that Taraba is among nine states that were issued a flood alert by both the state and federal governments two months ago.

