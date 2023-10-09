Romania and Hungary flew 460 of their citizens out of Israel in the wake of an ongoing multi-front attack by Gaza militants, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said on Monday morning.

A total of 245 people were flown out of Israel to Romania.

Four planes flew to Israel, two of them from the state-owned airline TAROM and two others from private airlines.

Two groups of pilgrims were among the evacuees.

While 215 Hungary citizens were airlifted out of Tel Aviv on two military planes following the large-scale attack by Hamas militants on Israel,

The Hungarian Air Force planes landed at Budapest airport on Monday morning, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook.

The two Airbus A319 aircraft that were used served as standby aircraft for the Hungarian government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu





In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…