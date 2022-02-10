Flight delays, cancellations will no longer be tolerated ― Lawmakers

Worried by the regular cases of flight cancellation and delays by the Nigerian airlines across airports in the country, the chairmen senate and house committees on aviation have unanimously declared that the usual excuses being given by the airlines for the menace were not tenable.

Leading the members of the two committees, this end, chairmen Senate and House of Representatives committees on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi for the senate and Nnolim Nnaji for the House of Representatives told journalists after inspection of some facilities of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) described the menace as dangerous.

Promising to meet with the airlines, NCAA and others stakeholders to nip the challenge in the bud, the senate committee chairman, Smart Adeyemi declared: “We are inviting all the airlines, the Director-General of NCAA, service providers and stakeholders. We are going to look at the civil aviation Act with a view to doing something about it urgently”.

Adeyemi accused the domestic airlines of hiding behind the excuse of ‘bad weather and operational’ reasons to cause hardship and pain to travellers even as he stated that in the event of a delay, the airlines do not show remorse by providing refreshment to their customers and ameliorating their pains.

Adeyemi who said this act will no longer be tolerated from the airlines, emphasised that the committee would visit virtually all the airports in the country with a view to having a firsthand view of the decrepit state of some of the aerodromes and how they can make budgetary allocations to tackle the problem.

Nnaji, the chairman of the House of Representatives in the same vein supported the view of Adeyemi and admitted that incessant flight delays as experienced in the country’s aviation industry had ruined so many businesses saying; “We cannot take it again.

“We will invite airline operators under their umbrella body, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON). This is really affecting the whole country.”

