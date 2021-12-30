Fleeing armed robbery suspects kill four in Delta

A gang of suspected armed robbers have killed four persons while trying to escape from the scene of operation in Delta State.

The four male victims were reportedly killed by the fleeing gunmen who shot indiscriminately while escaping at the ever-busy Motor Park in Otokutu axis of the DSC Expressway, Udu Local Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 10:00 a.m on Thursday.

“They were coming from Udu and heading towards Otokutu area. So it seems they were stuck at that Motor Park area and fired the shots, killing four men,” a witness said.

However, it was gathered that two of the suspects had been arrested and a red SUV and their arms recovered.

In a video footage sighted by our reporter, three lifeless bodies of the victims were seen on the ground while another, with blood on his abdominal region, was being assisted by a sympathiser.

When contacted, the Police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, however, said he was not aware of the incident.

